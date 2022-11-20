No. 15 LSU matches record with another 100-point game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flaujae Johnson scored 27 points, Angel Reese had 23 — both with double-doubles — and LSU rolled to a record-matching 100-45 victory over Northwestern State. Jasmine Carson’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds to go put LSU at 100 points for the fifth consecutive game. It is believed to be the third such five-game streak in NCAA women’s history. Johnson, a freshman guard, established season highs, not only in points, but rebounds (10), assists (5) and steals (6) as well. Reese, a sophomore transfer from Maryland who was averaging 23.3 points and 14.8 rebounds per game coming in, had 19 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

