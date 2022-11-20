Pickett, Lundy lead Penn St. past Colorado State 68-56

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Seth Lundy had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jalen Pickett added 16 points and 11 boards and Penn State never trailed in a 68-56 win over Colorado State at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Lundy, Kebba Njie and Myles Dread each hit a 3-pointer during a 13-0 opening run and Penn State (5-1) led the rest of the way. Isaiah Rivera led Colorado State (4-2) with 15 points and five assists. John Tonje scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Patrick Cartier added 11 points. The Rams shot just 33% (21 of 64) from the field and hit just 6 of 30 (20%) from 3-point range.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.