Rams’ Stafford leaves loss to Saints in 3rd quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An already disappointing season for quarterback Matt Stafford and defending champion Los Angeles Rams could be getting worse. Stafford was pulled from the third quarter of a 27-20 loss to New Orleans to be examined for what was feared to be his second concussion in three weeks. Stafford went into the NFL’s concussion protocol nearly two weeks ago following a medical examination and missed the team’s Week 10 loss to Arizona before being cleared on Friday to play again. Stafford passed for two touchdowns in the first half, including a 62-yarder to Tutu Atwell. The Rams say a decision on whether Stafford re-enters the NFL’s concussion protocol will follow additional tests. Meanwhile the Rams are now 3-7.

