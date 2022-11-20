VMI coach Wachenheim stepping down after eight seasons

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — VMI coach Scott Wachenheim is stepping down after eight seasons. Wachenheim said in an announcement on social media that it’s time for he and wife Karla to reasses their future and the next chapter of their lives. Wachenheim guided the Keydets to their first winning season since 1981 in the spring of 2020 and their first back-to-back winning seasons since 1961-62 last year. They finished 1-10 this season, leaving him with a 24-62 overall record.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.