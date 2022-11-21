Connecticut Sun hires Stephanie White as head coach

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun hired Stephanie White to be their new head coach on Monday. White succeeds Curt Miller, who left to coach Los Angeles last month. She has a combined 15 seasons of experience as a player and coach in the WNBA, most recently as the head coach of the Indiana Fever in 2015-2016. White left the Fever to take over at Vanderbilt. She was the head coach there from 2016-21. She inherits a team in Connecticut that lost to Las Vegas in the WNBA Finals last season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.