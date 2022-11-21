Fletcher’s 23 points lead Florida State to first win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 23 points and Florida State held off a second-half rally by Mercer, defeating the Bears 81-72. Florida State finally broke into the win column after opening the season with losses to Stetson, Central Florida, Troy and Florida. Fletcher made 9-of-12 from the floor and hit all three of his 3-point attempts for the Seminoles. Fletcher’s layup with 15:49 remaining in the second half gave Florida State a 52-41 lead before Mercer scored the next 12 points to go up by one at 11:23. There were seven lead changes in the next seven minutes before Florida State regained control with a 9-0 run to lead 75-66 in the final minute.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.