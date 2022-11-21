Gonzaga edges No. 23 Tennessee for 3rd place at Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored the go-ahead basket inside with 12.4 seconds left to help Gonzaga beat Tennessee 73-72 in Monday’s third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Ejim scored 20 of her 22 points after halftime for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga had to survive three missed shots by the Lady Vols on the final possession to win. That marked the Zags’ second win against an AP Top 25 team during the tournament. They had beaten then-No. 6 Louisville in Saturday’s first round. Jordan Horston scored 19 points to lead Tennessee, which fell to 2-4 for the first time since the 1981-82 season.

