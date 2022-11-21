Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57
By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine. Duke had five players with at least two 3s as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc. Jacob Grandison scored 16 points off the bench on 4 for 6 shooting on 3s and Jeremy Roach provided 10 points for the Blue Devils. Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellmarine.