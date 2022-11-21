Pacers rout Magic 123-102 behind Mathurin

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-102 rout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 14 assists as Indiana won its fifth consecutive game. T.J. McConnell, who had missed his four 3-point attempts in his first 14 games was 3-for-3 from behind the arc en route to 19 points. He also had 10 assists. Oshae Brissett scores had 18 points as the Pacers bench accounted for 71 points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.