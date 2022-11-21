Ronaldo downplays impact of tell-all pre-World Cup interview

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is unfazed by the drama created by his explosive pre-World Cup interview on British TV and maintains the atmosphere in Portugal’s squad is “excellent” heading into the tournament. The Manchester United striker has given an impromptu news conference Monday at Portugal’s training base in the outskirts of Doha. He has attempted to quell any concerns his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan published last week had affected squad morale. Ronaldo says “The timing for me is my timing.” He says “I am totally convinced this won’t have any influence on the national team.”

