Texas State hands Cal first 0-5 start in 115 seasons

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mason Harrell scored 21 points, Brandon Davis made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6.8 seconds left and Texas State held off California for a 59-55 win. Drue Drinnon’s jumper with 4:08 before halftime gave Texas a 23-22 lead and the Bobcats never trailed again. Tuongthach Gatkek’s layup with 14:09 left extended the lead to 40-29 before Cal began chipping away. Dylan Dawson’s 3-pointer created space for the Bobcats for a 51-45 lead with 4:28 left and they relied on free throws, making 8 of their last 10, to seal it.

