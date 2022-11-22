Big Ten West race will be a missed opportunity for some
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
The race to represent the Big Ten West in the conference title game is down to Iowa and Purdue — with Illinois still having a slim chance as well. The Hawkeyes can secure a spot in the title game with a win over Nebraska this week. If that happens, then Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois will have missed a golden opportunity. Those three teams have never reached the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis. With Wisconsin down and Iowa struggling, it seemed like this was their chance.