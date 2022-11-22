Break it down: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics
By AARON MORRISON
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The journey to the 2024 Olympic Games is well underway for dozens of b-boys and b-girls around the globe who hope to secure a spot to compete when breaking, the now-international dance art, makes its athletic debut on the world’s stage. After the Red Bull BC One World Final, held earlier this month in the birthplace of hip hop and a short distance from the very streets where Black and Puerto Rican New Yorkers pioneered the art of breaking, the field of Olympic competitors is starting to take shape.