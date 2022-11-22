Farewell, Coastal, the ACC’s always unpredictable division

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The ACC Coastal Division is going away after this season. That’s a welcome development for reporters who cover the Atlantic Coast Conference, who have almost always been wrong when it comes to picking a winner in the division. North Carolina is this year’s Coastal champion. That was a surprise to 89% of voters during the league’s preseason media gathering. In the last 10 seasons of ACC divisional play, voters predicted the Coastal winner right exactly twice.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.