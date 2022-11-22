Michigan St hockey player alleges opponent used racial slur

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua has alleged an opponent from Ohio State directed a racial slur at him during a game. Jagger, who is Black, shared his experience on social media from the Nov. 11 game. Jagger said an official heard what the opposing player said, and gave him a game misconduct penalty. The box score that day shows Ohio State senior forward Kamil Sadlocha was the only player given a game misconduct. The Big Ten supported the in-game penalty on the Buckeyes, adding it did not impose further disciplinary action due to the absence of indisputable evidence.

