NL champ Phillies extend President Dombrowski through 2027

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season. The Phillies finished the regular season 87-75 and earned the third NL wild-card spot. The Houston Astros beat the Phillies in six games to win the World Series. The 66-year-old Dombrowski was hired in December 2020 following stints in the front office with Montreal, the Florida Marlins, Boston and Detroit. His clubs have won five pennants and two World Series titles. He is the only head of a baseball operations department to lead four different franchises to the World Series and only one of five general managers to have won a World Series title with two different teams.

