No. 20 Mississippi, Miss. State face off in Egg Bowl rivalry

No. 20 Mississippi seeks a third straight victory over rival Mississippi State in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg. The Rebels look to regroup from last week’s 42-27 SEC loss at Arkansas and perhaps clinch third place in the Western Division. The game features one of the conference’s top passers in Mississippi State’s record-setting Will Rogers and two of the top rushers. The Rebels’ Quinshon Judkins leads the league in rushing while teammate Zach Evans is fifth. Evans needs 101 yards to give Ole Miss two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season for the first time.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.