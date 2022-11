COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrone Perry’s 14 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Truett McConnell 84-48. Perry shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (3-3). Erik Oliver was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 12 points. Brett Thompson recorded nine points. Enocka Franky led the Bears (0-1) with nine points and six rebounds.

