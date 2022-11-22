Struggling Rams waive veteran RB Henderson, LB Hollins
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have waived veteran running back Darrell Henderson and linebacker Justin Hollins. The struggling Super Bowl champions abruptly cut ties with two regular starters. Henderson has rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons with the Rams. He got only two carries last weekend while the Rams relied on Cam Akers and Kyren Williams. The Rams claimed Hollins off waivers in September 2020, and he became a regular member of their rotation as an edge rusher. Hollins had six sacks in 34 games with the Rams, including five starts this season.