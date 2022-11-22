NEW YORK — Led by Toby Okani’s 20 points, the UIC Flames defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 89-66 on Tuesday night. The Flames moved to 4-2 with the victory and the Crusaders dropped to 1-5.

By The Associated Press

