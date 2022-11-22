UIC wins 89-66 over Holy Cross
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Led by Toby Okani’s 20 points, the UIC Flames defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 89-66 on Tuesday night. The Flames moved to 4-2 with the victory and the Crusaders dropped to 1-5.
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Led by Toby Okani’s 20 points, the UIC Flames defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 89-66 on Tuesday night. The Flames moved to 4-2 with the victory and the Crusaders dropped to 1-5.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.