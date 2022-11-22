Wales asks FIFA why rainbow hats were removed at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Wales soccer federation says it asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The federation says it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar. Rainbow imagery was a likely cause of incidents as a symbol of gay rights in Qatar where same-sex relations are criminalized. The Welsh soccer body says fans were “asked to remove and discard their Rainbow Wall bucket hats before entry to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.” Wales was playing the United States there last Monday.

