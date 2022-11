ITHACA, N.Y. — Nazir Williams and Guy Ragland Jr. scored 12 points apiece to help Cornell defeat Canisius 79-70. Williams also had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Big Red (4-1). Ragland hit three 3-pointers and grabbed five boards. Greg Dolan sank three 3s and scored 11. Jordan Henderson finished with 24 points and two steals for the Golden Griffins (2-3).

