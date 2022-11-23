Pep Guardiola extends Manchester City contract until 2025
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025. The Catalan manager’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the season, but he has committed to a further two years at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has overseen the most successful period in its history winning four league titles and nine major trophies in total. But he has so far failed to win the Champions League with City.