Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as team’s third F1 driver

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo will return to Red Bull Racing next season as the team’s third driver. It’s a role which keeps the popular Australian in Formula One but not on the actual grid. Red Bull finalized the hiring Wednesday after Ricciardo and the team both indicated during last weekend’s season finale they were formalizing the role. As third driver Ricciardo will help Red Bull with testing and simulator work as well as commercial activity. Max Verstappen, the reigning two-time world champion, and Sergio Perez are the team’s two drivers. Ricciardo spent five seasons with Red Bull from 2014 through 2018 and won seven races.

