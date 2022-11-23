Senegal’s Kouyate likely out of World Cup game against Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is likely to miss the game against host Qatar at the World Cup because of a right hamstring injury. The Senegal team says Kouyate is “probably” out of Senegal’s second Group A game on Friday after MRI scans showed muscle swelling. It forces the African champion to reshuffle its lineup again having already lost forward Sadio Mane to injury before the tournament started. This year’s African Cup of Nations winner came to the World Cup with high hopes of making an impression but now is in a scrap to qualify for the knockout stage.

