Terrapins try to snap 3-game skid when they host Rutgers

Maryland is already bowl eligible and Rutgers is assured a losing record. But when they meet this weekend it will still the regular-season finale and all that entails for players wrapping up their college careers. The Terrapins are trying to win seven games in the regular season for the first time since 2014. They’ve lost three in a row. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has dealt with knee issues this season, but if he’s at full strength the Terps’ passing game can be difficult to contain. He threw for 312 yards in a 40-16 win at Rutgers last season.

