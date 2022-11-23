Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to improve to 10-8. Indiana had a five-game winning streak snapped to drop to 10-7. Towns also had 11 rebounds and eight assists. All five Timberwolves starters scored in double digits. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Anthony Edwards 19 points, Jaden McDaniels 18 and D’Angelo Russell 15 points and 11 assists. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 31 points, including seven 3s.

