UCLA looks to bounce back in season finale at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — UCLA’s dreams of a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth ended when a late-game comeback attempt fell short a week ago against Southern California. Now the Bruins have to quickly regroup with a short week of preparation before finishing the regular season on Friday with a trip to California. With a win against Cal and in a bowl game, the Bruins can tie the school record for wins in a season with 10. The Golden Bears snapped a six-game skid by beating Stanford last week and are looking to finish the campaign with a win against another in-state rival.

