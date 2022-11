MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Taylor Fritz has pulled the United States level with Italy at 1-1 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals after Frances Tiafoe lost his singles. The tie will be decided in doubles. No. 9-ranked Fritz beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-6, 6-3 on the indoor hard-court in Málaga. Lorenzo Sonego struck first for Italy by using his big serve to defeat Tiafoe a 6-3, 7-6. Croatia and Australia have already advanced to the semifinals.

