FIFA tells Wales that fans can wear rainbow hats in stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Welsh soccer federation said FIFA has offered assurances that fans wearing rainbow symbols will be allowed at Friday’s World Cup game against Iran. The federation had asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow bucket hats and flags into the team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday. The federation added that all World Cup venues have been contacted and instructed to follow the agreed rules and regulations, which included guarantees from the Qatari authorities that LGBTQ symbols would be allowed into the eight stadiums.

