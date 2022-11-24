Heinicke builds Air Jordan collection win by Washington win

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke has a tradition of getting himself new pair of sneakers in the colors of every team he and the Washington Commanders beat. The Air Jordans have come to symbolize Heinicke’s tenure as Washington’s starting quarterback. He’s even started buying sneakers for teammates to thank them for their contributions. The Commanders are 4-1 this season since Heinicke took over for injured starter Carson Wentz. Coach Ron Rivera has named Heinicke the starting QB moving forward even with Wentz healthy.

