Tatum scores 30; Celtics pull away from Kings, 122-104

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and the NBA-best Boston Celtics pulled away from the Sacramento Kings for a 122-104 victory. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Derrick White had 16 for Boston, which won for the 11th time in 12 games. Al Horford chipped in with 13 points. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 20 points. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Davion Mitchell scored 13. The Kings have lost two straight after a seven-game winning streak.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.