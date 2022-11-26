Indiana coach says Vegas tourney set back women’s basketball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational. No paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to the floor with four minutes left against Colorado State and appeared to bang her head. There was a 50-minute wait for EMT personnel to arrive to The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip. That delayed the Indiana-Memphis games by nearly 90 minutes.

