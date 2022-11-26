Mackenzie Holmes’ 27 points leads No. 6 Indiana past Memphis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes continued her strong play in the Las Vegas Invitational with 27 points and five rebounds. She led No. 6 Indiana to a 79-64 victory over Memphis. Holmes totaled 53 points and 17 rebounds as the Hoosiers went 2-0 in Las Vegas. She made a combined 22 of 25 shots, including 12 of 15 against Memphis. The Hoosiers, at 7-0, are off to their best start since opening 10-0 in the 2018-19 season. They have won every game by double digits.

