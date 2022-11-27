Bears’ Fields out vs. Jets; Siemian hurt, but starts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields was ruled out for the game against the New York Jets and Trevor Siemian started in his place. Siemian injured an oblique during warmups and the Bears announced third-stringer Nathan Peterman would start instead. Both Siemian and Peterman threw on the sideline shortly before the game, and the Bears again switched back to Siemian. Fields is having a productive second NFL season but injured his left non-throwing shoulder last Sunday. The Jets’ Zach Wilson is also inactive for the game after being benched this week in favor of Mike White.

