Bradbury wins Joburg Open for 1st European tour title

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dan Bradbury has completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Joburg Open to win his first European tour title at Houghton Golf Club. The Englishman’s 4-under 67 final round proved to be more than enough as his closest challenger, Sami Valimaki of Finland, dropped a further two shots back to finish three behind overall. Bradbury only turned professional in the summer and was playing in just his third tournament on the European tour. He started his final round with a flourish, just missing out on an eagle, and added five birdies without dropping a shot thereafter until his lone bogey of the day at the last to finish with a 21-under 263.

