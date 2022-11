BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his third Australian PGA Championship by three shots after a day of wild weather stopped play twice at Royal Queensland Golf Club. The world No. 3 shot a 3-under 68 to finish at 14-under par, three shots clear of equal second-place Ryo Hisatsune and Jason Scrivener. Play was suspended twice for a total of two hours when electrical storms swept through Brisbane.

