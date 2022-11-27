Colts, Steelers eager to show they can shine in prime time

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has made no secret he wanted his team playing more prime-time home games. Indy is finally about to get that chance. When the Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers square off in Week 12, it will be Indy’s first Monday night home game since September 2015. And although both teams have struggled to score, struggled to win and made quarterback changes, both teams hope to prove they can still shine in prime time.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.