Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench for the Golden State Warriors in a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark their fifth win in six games. They raised their road record to 2-9. Draymond Green had his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 assists for the Warriors. They went 2 for 12 on 3-pointers in the second quarter and still led by 20 points at the half. Anthony Edwards scored 26 points to lead the Wolves.