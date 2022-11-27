Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level. The two will be reunited on Monday when Ghana meets South Korea in a World Cup Group H match. Ghana knows that a defeat will mean World Cup elimination after losing to Portugal in their opening Group H match. The South Koreans challenged Uruguay in their tough opener, coming away with a 0-0 draw.

