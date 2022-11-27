Jacobs caps huge day with TD in OT, Raiders beat Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 40-34. Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two scores. He also had six catches for 74 yards, and his 303 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history and the seventh-most in an NFL game in the Super Bowl era. Las Vegas finished with 283 yards rushing and its 576 total yards were the third-most ever allowed by the Seahawks, who fell one game behind San Francisco in the NFC West.

