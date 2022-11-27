Lalas: US overlooked importance to Iran of ’98 Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Looking back to the United States’ infamous 1998 World Cup loss to Iran, Alexi Lalas thought the Americans failed to appreciate the emotional significance of their opponents. He says “this is a country and culture that we have a long history with — a lot of it is negative, let’s be honest.” Following draws against Wales and England, the U.S. needs a win to reach the knockout stage. The U.S. and Iran met at the 1998 tournament, 19 years after an Islamic Revolution. Iran referred to the U.S. as the “Great Satan” and Team Melli upset the Americans 2-1.

