Lamar Jackson blasts fan on Twitter after Ravens stumble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson snapped at a fan on Twitter using profane and inflammatory language after a loss to Jacksonville. He certainly didn’t want anyone blaming him for Baltimore’s 28-27 setback to the Jaguars that ended with Justin Tucker missing a 67-yard field goal. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because “games like this should not come down to” Tucker. Jackson clapped back before later deleting his response. Jackson threw for 254 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 89 yards and lost a fumble. His receiving corps dropped at least four passes.

