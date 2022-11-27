Montana stuns Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Flowers scored on a kickoff return, Junior Bergen scored on a punt return and Montana scored 31 straight points over an 11-minute span to stun Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Robby Hauck finished with 15 tackles for Montana , becoming the career leader in the Big Sky Conference with 474. Hauck passed Eastern Washington’s Ronny Hamlin by one with at least one more game to play. Montana, ranked 17th and making a record 26th appearance in the playoffs, will travel to play third-ranked North Dakota State on Dec. 3.