No. 23 Lady Vols cruise past Eastern Kentucky 105-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 23 Tennessee coasted to a 105-71 win over Eastern Kentucky. Jordan Horston added 14 points for the Lady Vols, Jillian Hollingshead and Tamari Key 13 each and Karoline Striplin 10. Jackson and Horston both had five assists and joined Hollingshead with eight rebounds. Antwainette Walker scored 18 points for the Colonels. Tennessee hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and had a 14-0 run in the first quarter to lead 33-11. The Lady Vols used their biggest quarter of the season to have their biggest half as Striplin scored eight points in the last 2:40 to push the score to 60-34.

