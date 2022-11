YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bryce Pope tossed in 20 points and UC San Diego held on for a 66-63 victory over Eastern Michigan. Pope shot 7 for 18 with two 3-pointers for the Tritons (3-4). Roddie Anderson III scored 12 points and added six rebounds and five assists. J’Raan Brooks recorded 10 points. Emoni Bates finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (1-6).

