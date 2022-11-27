FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Led by Anthony Roberts’ 23 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons defeated the Bluffton Beavers 106-41 on Sunday. The Mastodons are now 4-3 on the season, while the Beavers moved to 0-5.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.