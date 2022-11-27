Rogers has 19, No. 18 Oregon women hold off Spartans 86-78

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Endyia Rogers scored 19 points, including critical back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, Phillipina Kyei had a double-double with career highs and No. 18 Oregon held off Michigan State 86-78 in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Ducks led 29-12 when Rogers scored the opening basket of the second quarter but the Spartans slowly came back behind Kamaria McDaniel, who had28 points. McDaniel hit a 3-pointer and Matilda Ekh had a steal and layup and Michigan State tied the game with 7:17 to play. That’s when Rogers, who had a career-high five 3-pointers, scored from distance, the first coming after a timeout and the Ducks regained control. Kyei scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

