Siegrist hits 2,000, No. 23 Villanova win top USF 72-50

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points to surpass 2,000 for her career and No. 23 Villanova used a hot start to roll to a 72-50 win over South Florida in the third-place game at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Siegrist scored 13 points in the first half and 10 in the third quarter as the Wildcats took a 58-36 lead. Lucy Olsen scored 10 of her 13 before the break. Sammie Puisis scored 17 points for the Bulls. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 14 points with 17 rebounds — matching her career high, and Elena Tsineke scored 11.

