Tatum scores 35, Celtics blow out Hornets 140-105

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics jumped to a 27-point, first-quarter lead and beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105. Marcus Smart had 22 points and a career-high 15 assists. It was the ninth straight win at home and the 13th in 14 games for the reigning Eastern Conference champions, who have the best record in the NBA. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points with six assists and five rebounds. Derrick White had 15 points and six assists and Blake Griffin scored a season-high 9 points for Boston. Jalen McDaniels scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 22 for the Hornets. They lost for the 12th time in 15 games.

